2 killed in Stafford County crash

STAFFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Stafford County Wednesday afternoon.

The KHP said just before 2:30 p.m., a 2012 Dodge Ram and a 2006 Saturn Vue collided at the intersection of NE 40th Street and NE 50th Avenue.

The KHP said the SUV struck the pickup on the passenger side. Both vehicles left the road and entered the west ditch on NE 50th Avenue. The pickup rolled and came to rest upright, while the SUV came to a rest in the ditch.

The KHP said 64-year-old Peter Laskowski, a passenger in the pickup, and 17-year-old Tate Martin, the driver of the SUV, died in the crash. The driver and two other passengers in the Dodge Ram were taken to various hospitals with minor and serious injuries. A passenger in Martin’s vehicle was taken to Pratt Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

