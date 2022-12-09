Eric Wedge stepping down as Wichita State head baseball coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University Athletics Director Kevin Saal announced Thursday that Eric Wedge will not return to the baseball program.

Interim Head Coach Loren Hibbs will lead the program during the 2023 season. Saal said before joining the Shockers in 2019, Coach Hibbs led the 49ers at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for 27 seasons. Coach Hibbs will be assisted by Mike Pelfrey, Mike Sirianni, Nate Brisco and Connor Behrens.

“I want to extend my appreciation and gratitude to Coach Hibbs, our baseball staff, and our incredibly strong group of student-athletes and their families. We appreciate the baseball community’s continued support of our program and look forward to the 2023 season,” said Saal.

Wichita State said in October that Wedge had stepped away from his head coaching duties to focus on personal health-related matters.

