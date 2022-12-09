Eric Wedge stepping down as Wichita State head baseball coach

Eric Wedge
Eric Wedge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University Athletics Director Kevin Saal announced Thursday that Eric Wedge will not return to the baseball program.

Interim Head Coach Loren Hibbs will lead the program during the 2023 season. Saal said before joining the Shockers in 2019, Coach Hibbs led the 49ers at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for 27 seasons. Coach Hibbs will be assisted by Mike Pelfrey, Mike Sirianni, Nate Brisco and Connor Behrens.  

“I want to extend my appreciation and gratitude to Coach Hibbs, our baseball staff, and our incredibly strong group of student-athletes and their families. We appreciate the baseball community’s continued support of our program and look forward to the 2023 season,” said Saal.

Wichita State said in October that Wedge had stepped away from his head coaching duties to focus on personal health-related matters.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Jenny Dawn Cellars is a popular winery near downtown Wichita. But on Wednesday, it was forced...
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district cancels classes due to threats following incident at basketball game
FactFinder
Call from FactFinder 12 helps woman who says company ignored her, kept thousands
A Walmart in Wichita's New Market Square was the scene of an armed robbery reported Thursday,...
WPD: Man arrested after flashing gun, stealing electronics from NW Wichita Walmart

Latest News

Kansas State guard Tykei Greene (4) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
N’Guessan’s 23 points help K-State beat Abilene Christian
Sugar Bowl logo.
Looking to follow K-State to the Sugar Bowl? Here’s what it might cost
Crowd gathered for May 11, 2021 home opener for the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium
Wichita Wind Surge announces new ownership
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas set to take on Arkansas in Liberty Bowl