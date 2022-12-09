Garden City zoo tortoise dies at 26

On Thursday, the Lee Richardson Zoo announced the death of Digger, its 26-year-old African...
On Thursday, the Lee Richardson Zoo announced the death of Digger, its 26-year-old African female tortoise.(Lee Richardson Zoo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City announced “Digger,” the zoo’s 26-year-old female African spurred tortoise died on Dec. 4, 2022.

The zoo said Digger debuted at the zoo in February of 2008 and spent most of her life helping to educate zoo guests, while representing tortoises and turtles in the wild.

“Staff are saddened by the loss but will remember Digger with a smile, especially when recalling her eating strawberries, one of her favorites, and getting juice all over her face,” said the zoo.

The zoo said necropsy results showed cardiac insufficiency related to reproductive disease.

