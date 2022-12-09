Hays Christmas decorations sale to benefit those with disabilities

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re still in need of some holiday decorations, a new option awaits you in Hays and your money will go toward a good cause.

Bethesda Place and the WeKan Center are partnering to sell Christmas decorations made by individuals with mental and physical disabilities. Proceeds raised will go back to help those who made the decorations.

The WeKan Center Center helps 18-21-year-olds with disabilities and in its second year, the program is joining Bethesda Place for its yearly Christmas decoration sale.

Christian Rodgers is one of the program’s participants. On Thursday, the group set up their works to get ready for the big sale.

“It’s a lot of fun. I really enjoy working with Bethesda, and I also get to sell my art which is a lot of fun,” said Christian.

Christian and other artists are not only selling their decorations, they also learned about money management, time management, organization and problem-solving. They even learned how to take out a loan and purchased their own supplies.

Dawn Howard, the transition coordinator for the WeKan Center, said the skills will help them in real-world situations.

“We’re practicing employment skills, and daily living skills so they can be as independent as possible,” said Howard. “It helps them build their confidence and for people to see that these kids all have some talent to offer the world.”

The Bethesda Place Christmas Store will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

