Hutch looks to clinch second national championship in school history

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - “This has been our main goal ever since the start,” said Hutchinson Community College quarterback Dylan Laible. “The fact that we’re practicing still and get ready for the game is a big deal for us.”

The Hutch Blue Dragons have been near the top of the NJCAA football rankings year in and year out. After clinching their first national championship in school history in June 2021, the Blue Dragons are already heading back down to Little Rock and hope to clinch their main goal. #1 Hutch will take on #3 Iowa Western for a rematch at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, AR. The big game is slated for Wed, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

“Since the summertime, it’s always been on our board in the weight room: Natty Season,” Hutch wide receiver Malik Benson said. “To see us actually here, it’s even more motivation. That was a goal that we all had as a team. Just seeing that we can finally check it off the list and play... it’s exciting.”

Much like their last title run, the Blue Dragons have found themselves undefeated - a perfect 11-0 - and have had to pull out some battles to get here.

“Being undefeated puts a lot of pressure on me and my teammates but we don’t let it get to us,” Benson said. “We just know we have to go 1-0 every week. Every day.”

With their previous national championship win being in such recent history, Hutch will bring some players from the last title game into this one.

“We do have a handful guys that experienced that first national championship run,” Hutch head coach Drew Dallas said. “We get them to kind of pass the message on to some of these new guys on what the expectation is when you get down there.”

One player that has that national championship experience will definitely play a big role in next week’s game: sophomore quarterback Dylan Laible. Laible completed 10 passes for 150 yards in the Blue Dragons last trip to War Memorial Stadium.

“You’re comfortable with the game,” he said. “You’re not going to go into the game being all worried to play on the big stage because you’ve already been there.”

With so much success this season, comes attention and head coach Drew Dallas and his team are ready to put Hutchinson, Kansas back atop the junior college world.

“We’re good because of everybody that surrounds our program,” he said. “That’s community, college administration, our staff, our players, our support staff. It just takes so many people to be successful in a lot of different avenues and so for us, we’re proud to represent that.”

“This trip to Little Rock should be a fun one.”

