Inmate dies at Winfield Correctional Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winfield Correctional Facility inmate Juan Manuel Torres died Thursday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said Friday. Torres was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when an inmate dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Torres, 31, was serving a 63-month sentence, based on convictions in Ford County, Kansas of Possession of drugs, Fleeing law enforcement, DUI – 2nd conviction, and two counts of Violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

