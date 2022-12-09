Man arrested in 1980 Barton County cold case

Thumb print and magnifying glass.
Thumb print and magnifying glass.(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday an arrest has been made in the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter. The crime occurred on January 24, 1980.

The sheriff’s office said 68-year-old Steven L. Hanks, the suspect in the case, was arrested in Oxford, Kan. He is being transported to Barton County.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Barton County Attorney’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation will hold a joint press conference on Friday to give an update on the case.

