Mild and mainly sunny for the weekend

South winds will pick up a bit by Sunday
Mild weather is expected the next few days
Mild weather is expected the next few days(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few showers will skirt across southeast Kansas overnight, but the weekend looks mainly dry and very mild. Temperatures will be above normal statewide with highs in the 50s.

Saturday will have light north winds with mostly sunny skies. Much of the state will be near or just above 50.

Sunday gets a little warmer with mid to upper 50s, however, the wind will start picking up and some gusts will exceed 30 mph. Humidity will increase as well, so fire danger will not be overly high.

Chances for rain and storms will increase early next week. Best chances will be east of a line from Dodge City to Hill City, and some of the rain by early Tuesday might be heavy in spots. The warm weather will be around for at least Monday with highs in the 50s, but colder air starts taking over Tuesday with western Kansas falling into the 30s. Farther east, it will still be in the 50s, but the colder air will keep marching east. Although some snow is expected for western Kansas Tuesday, accumulations look minimal.

Much colder air takes over by the middle of next week and highs will be in the 30s for much of the state. We expect below normal temperatures to continue into the following week too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming cloudy; scattered showers possible after 10pm. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High 53.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 26.

Sun: High: 54 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 42 Becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered overnight storms. Breezy.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 49 Scattered showers and storms. Windy.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 28 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 21 Partly cloudy; windy.

Fri: High: 33 Low: 17 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Barton County Sheriff announced on Thursday that 68-year-old Steven Hanks had been arrested...
Barton County sheriff gives update on 1980 cold case
Jenny Dawn Cellars is a popular winery near downtown Wichita. But on Wednesday, it was forced...
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
A Walmart in Wichita's New Market Square was the scene of an armed robbery reported Thursday,...
WPD: Man arrested after flashing gun, stealing electronics from NW Wichita Walmart
FactFinder
Call from FactFinder 12 helps woman who says company ignored her, kept thousands
One person died Thursday night when a motorcycle and another vehicle crashed in the 3900 block...
18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash south of Wichita

Latest News

Wesley Medical Center
Wesley Healthcare implements additional visitor restrictions due to increase in illnesses
Superintendents from Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Schools issued a joint statement...
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be conducting an investigation into the inmate’s...
Inmate dies at Winfield Correctional Facility
Crash at 2300 N Market.
1 critically injured in early-morning crash