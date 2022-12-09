Mild and mainly sunny for the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few showers will skirt across southeast Kansas overnight, but the weekend looks mainly dry and very mild. Temperatures will be above normal statewide with highs in the 50s.

Saturday will have light north winds with mostly sunny skies. Much of the state will be near or just above 50.

Sunday gets a little warmer with mid to upper 50s, however, the wind will start picking up and some gusts will exceed 30 mph. Humidity will increase as well, so fire danger will not be overly high.

Chances for rain and storms will increase early next week. Best chances will be east of a line from Dodge City to Hill City, and some of the rain by early Tuesday might be heavy in spots. The warm weather will be around for at least Monday with highs in the 50s, but colder air starts taking over Tuesday with western Kansas falling into the 30s. Farther east, it will still be in the 50s, but the colder air will keep marching east. Although some snow is expected for western Kansas Tuesday, accumulations look minimal.

Much colder air takes over by the middle of next week and highs will be in the 30s for much of the state. We expect below normal temperatures to continue into the following week too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming cloudy; scattered showers possible after 10pm. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High 53.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 26.

Sun: High: 54 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 42 Becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered overnight storms. Breezy.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 49 Scattered showers and storms. Windy.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 28 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 21 Partly cloudy; windy.

Fri: High: 33 Low: 17 Mostly sunny; breezy.

