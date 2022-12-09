Showers clear out for Saturday sunny skies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says rain chances return to parts of the state tonight for areas primarily south and east of the turnpike. Scattered showers will develop after 8 p.m. and then linger into early Saturday morning.

The good news is we’ll quickly dry out and see sunny skies for the weekend along with warmer temperatures!

This morning, we are watching out for patchy freezing fog in south central Ks. The fog is patchy, so most areas will be fine, but there is potential that a few elevated surfaces may be slick. You’ll also want to bundle up this morning as we are starting off the day feeling like December with temps in the 20s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs near normal in the upper 40s and lower 50s today and tomorrow.

Looking ahead into the work week next week… a strong storm system is forecast to move through the state early next week bringing both storm chances and some snow to Kansas. At this time, it appears central and eastern Ks will have the chance of seeing scattered to widespread storms. NW Ks will have the chance at seeing wintry mix and a little snowfall. It is still too early for specifics on this system so you will want to stay up to date! On the other side of the storm, much colder temperatures move in and stick around for several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: AM Fog; mostly sunny to partly cloudy; chance of rain at night. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 50.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: AM clouds. PM sun. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 53.

Sun: Low: 27. High: 55. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 43. High: 60. Mostly cloudy, windy; afternoon showers/storms.

Tue: Low: 48. High: 51. Mostly cloudy, windy; steady/falling temps.

Wed: Low: 24. High: 39. Partly cloudy, breezy, and colder.Thu: Low: High: 32. Partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com