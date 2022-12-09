Skillful elementary students at Trinity Academy creatively honor community

The Old Mill Tasty Shop and Koch Arena are two iconic Wichita landmarks recreated as gingerbread houses as part of a class project at Wichita's Trinity Academy.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifth-grade students at Wichita’s Trinity Academy honored their community with a holiday-themed project that took gingerbread house construction to another level.

Using gingerbread, wafers, graham crackers, frosting, chocolate and an assortment of candy, the students recreated some of Wichita’s most iconic landmarks. The structures built from sweet treats include the Garvey Center, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita Boathouse, the Orpheum Theatre, the Nifty Nut House, the original Pizza Hut Museum, the Old Town Warren Theatre, the Sedgwick County Historical Museum, the Hyatt Recency hotel, Cowtown, a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurant, the new Topgolf facility, the Epic Center, Riverfront Stadium, the Old Mill Tasty Shop, Botanica, INTRUST Bank Arena, McConnell Air Force Base, Century II, the Sedgwick County Courthouse, Crown Uptown Theatre, The Arcade, the Campbell Castle, Museum of World Treasures, Friends University, Wichita East High School, Wichita Nort High School, the elephant exhibit at the Sedgwick County Zoo, Exploration Place, and the students’ school, Trinity Academy’s K-8 building.

The students said the project took a lot of planning, including going over blueprints and looking closely at pictures. This became a family venture, but students handled the bulk of the work.

“My favorite part was spending time with my parents and finding out the blueprints,” Trinity Academy fifth grader Caleb Tran said.

The project is in its seventh year for fifth-grade students at Trinity Academy.

