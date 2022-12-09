Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined

Superintendents from Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Schools issued a joint statement...
Superintendents from Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Schools issued a joint statement on Wednesday following an investigation into inappropriate behavior at a high school basketball game.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game.

According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the schools. Following the investigation, several students at Valley Center received consequences for their behavior but federal law (FERPA) prohibits the school from sharing specific details, according to the release.

“Valley Center High School and Topeka High School would like to recognize the student-athletes for the manner in which they handled themselves during and immediately following the game given the circumstances. Additionally, Valley Center High School would like to, as previously stated, apologize for the students in the student section who acted inappropriately. Both schools acknowledge that although some information that began circulating following the game was factual, there have been numerous reports that are exaggerated and/or inaccurate. This has led to responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing. This is not appropriate, does not provide for a productive environment where true change can occur, and is currently being addressed by the schools and communities appropriately,” said the statement.

The schools said they’re committed to working together to repair the harm caused and plan to take actions both separately and together that will lead to a positive and productive change regarding sportsmanship and racism.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Jenny Dawn Cellars is a popular winery near downtown Wichita. But on Wednesday, it was forced...
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
A Walmart in Wichita's New Market Square was the scene of an armed robbery reported Thursday,...
WPD: Man arrested after flashing gun, stealing electronics from NW Wichita Walmart
The Barton County Sheriff announced on Thursday that 68-year-old Steven Hanks had been arrested...
Barton County sheriff gives update on 1980 cold case
FactFinder
Call from FactFinder 12 helps woman who says company ignored her, kept thousands
One person died Thursday night when a motorcycle and another vehicle crashed in the 3900 block...
18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash south of Wichita

Latest News

Wesley Medical Center
Wesley Medical Center implements vistor restrictions due to increase in illnesses
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be conducting an investigation into the inmate’s...
Inmate dies at Winfield Correctional Facility
Crash at 2300 N Market.
1 critically injured in early-morning crash
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff