Wesley Medical Center implements vistor restrictions due to increase in illnesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Due to ongoing increases in the spread of respiratory viruses in our community, Wesley Healthcare has announced that it will implement additional visitor restrictions as of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

“We’re continuing to see significant growth in the number of RSV, influenza and Covid-19 infections in the community and among our healthcare workers,” said Bill Voloch, CEO of Wesley Healthcare. “As a result, we have made the difficult decision to step up visitor restrictions slightly in an effort to help reduce the spread of these viruses.”

Patients will be limited to two visitors at a time, and current policies requiring all patients, visitors and staff to wear masks will continue. No visitors under age 12 will be permitted.

While visitors will be allowed in the building from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, special exceptions may be made under the following circumstances:

One parent/guardian overnight for pediatric, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and neonatal special care unit (NSCU) patients

Two support people for women in labor, both of whom can remain overnight

One patient advocate for pre/post-surgery, persons with disabilities and confused or anxious patients

Two family members for end-of-life situations

“Our top priority is always the safety of our patients, visitors, physicians and colleagues,” Voloch said. “While we sympathize with family members who want to see their loved ones while they are hospitalized, we feel this change represents a reasonable step toward protecting our community and our team.”

Wesley will continue to monitor and review its visitor policies as the situation evolves.

“If the situation changes and we see a decline in infection rates or hospitalizations, we will re-visit our visitation policy,” Voloch said. “However, for the time being, we appreciate the community’s support in helping us prevent the spread of these respiratory illnesses.”

For more information about Wesley Healthcare, visit wesleymc.com.

