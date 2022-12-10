1 critically injured in W. Wichita house fire

Wichita fire crews respond to a house fire on N. Wilbur Avenue, in W. Wichita.
Wichita fire crews respond to a house fire on N. Wilbur Avenue, in W. Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries in a Friday night house fire in west Wichita. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed one patient was unresponsive (code blue) after the fire, reported a little before 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Wilbur Lane. This is southwest of 13th Street North and Ridge Road.

12 News sent a crew to gather information at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

