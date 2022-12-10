Cool Sunday ahead of next storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cool Sunday ahead of our next system that will bring rain and snow to Kansas for the start of the week.

Areas of fog will be possible tonight and Sunday morning across south central and eastern Kansas. Visibility could fall below a half mile at times.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s to mid 50s Sunday as low clouds and fog diminish. Western Kansas will have sunshine all day.

South winds will turn gusty over western Kansas Sunday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph at times. The winds will become gusty statewide on Monday as our next storm system arrives.

This system will bring a chance of drizzle during the day Monday before a better chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms arrives Monday night for most of the state.

In the colder air, some snow will develop over northwest Kansas Monday night and will last throughout the day Tuesday. Light snow accumulation is likely, which could lead to slick travel.

Cooler weather will follow for the rest of the week ahead with highs returning to the 30s and 40s for several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies with areas of fog developing late. Wind: Light. Low: 26

Tomorrow: Morning fog, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 47

Tomorrow Night: Becoming cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 40

Mon: High: 55 Cloudy and breezy with drizzle; scattered storms overnight.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 47 Showers early, then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 25 Partly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy and colder.

Sat: High: 34 Low: 19 Mostly sunny.

