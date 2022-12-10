Custodians deep clean Colvin Elementary School after 2-day closure due to illness

School leaders closed the elementary school on Thursday and Friday due to illness and absences among students and staff.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several schools across the state continue to deal with illness. Wichita’s Colvin Elementary School remained closed for a second straight day because of staffing challenges due to illness. With no kids in class, custodians were busy Friday doing a thorough cleaning of the school.

From wiping down desks to spraying down tables, custodian Tony Dellagarza and his team disinfected every corner of the building.

“Flat surfaces desk, anything that a student would touch or a staff member would touch we’re trying to get every base, and we’re basically going over it twice basically so make sure we get everything covered,” Dellagarza said.

He said kids touch everything. So, his team uses an electrified lab machine to sanitize the flat surfaces. They also use Virex Plus, a disinfectant used in hospitals.

The process isn’t unfamiliar to Dellagarza. He said it’s something he and his team did over the last couple of years when COVID was at its peak.

“We did this during the Covid period but since the beginning of this school year, we kind of dropped off a little bit, we didn’t think it was going to get serious but it has. But we got to continue to keep doing this,” Dellagarza said.

The main goal is to make sure the school is safe for the students when they return next Monday.

“That’s what our job code is, for our school to be safe and clean for the students,” said Dellagarza.

