Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death.

The obituary for Conklin said he died at Hospice House in Hutchinson, surrounded by his family. Conklin served a leadership role for Conklin Cars for about 40 years, becoming a partner after graduating from the University of Kansas in 1982.

Conklin’s obituary said he was preceded in death by his father, Stuart “Joe” Conklin Jr. Survivors include his wife, Kathryn “Kathy” Conklin, four children, eight grandchildren, his mother, two brothers, one sister, “numerous nieces and nephews, and “countless friends.”

Funeral services for Conklin are set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at Grace Bible Church, in Hutchinson. The obituary for Conklin said his funeral service will be livestreamed.

