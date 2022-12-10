Man dies in W. Wichita house fire

Wichita fire crews respond to a house fire on N. Wilbur Avenue, in W. Wichita.
Wichita fire crews respond to a house fire on N. Wilbur Avenue, in W. Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday update: The Wichita Fire Department confirmed an older man died in the hospital after a house fire in west Wichita, Friday night. WFD said crews found the man on the first floor of the home and started resuscitation efforts.

WFD said the fire is still under investigation.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One man suffered critical injuries in a Friday night house fire in west Wichita. A Wichita Fire Department (WFD) official at the scene confirmed that man was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as “life-threatening” after the fire, reported a little before 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Wilbur Lane. This is southwest of 13th Street North and Ridge Road.

The Wichita Fire Department said the initial emergency call was for a grass fire. The situation quickly escalated to a house fire call. The WFD official said most of the fire was contained to the home’s basement, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

As of late Friday night, the investigation into what started the fire continued.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Scott Conklin, known for being the "face of Conklin Cars," died Thursday, Dec. 8, at the age of...
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff
The Barton County Sheriff announced on Thursday that 68-year-old Steven Hanks had been arrested...
Barton County sheriff: Man arrested for 1980 murder, cold case thawed
Superintendents from Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Schools issued a joint statement...
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
One person died Thursday night when a motorcycle and another vehicle crashed in the 3900 block...
18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash south of Wichita

Latest News

In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone...
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
Andover vs. McPherson girls
McPherson girls handle Andover
children's Tylenol shortage
Rise in respiratory viruses leads to shortage in children’s fever-reducing medications
Scott Conklin, known for being the "face of Conklin Cars," died Thursday, Dec. 8, at the age of...
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62