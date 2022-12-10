Man dies in W. Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday update: The Wichita Fire Department confirmed an older man died in the hospital after a house fire in west Wichita, Friday night. WFD said crews found the man on the first floor of the home and started resuscitation efforts.

WFD said the fire is still under investigation.

One man suffered critical injuries in a Friday night house fire in west Wichita. A Wichita Fire Department (WFD) official at the scene confirmed that man was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as “life-threatening” after the fire, reported a little before 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Wilbur Lane. This is southwest of 13th Street North and Ridge Road.

The Wichita Fire Department said the initial emergency call was for a grass fire. The situation quickly escalated to a house fire call. The WFD official said most of the fire was contained to the home’s basement, but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

As of late Friday night, the investigation into what started the fire continued.

