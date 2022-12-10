Rise in respiratory viruses leads to shortage in children’s fever-reducing medications

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of the country is seeing higher-than-usual levels of seasonal, upper respiratory viruses including the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold. A national report this week says a “tripledemic,” of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is straining hospitals across the U.S. as much as the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation is creating another supply issue, this time with children’s fever-reducing medications like Tylenol and ibuprofen.

The availability of children’s painkillers began to dip in June, and while it recovered slightly in the fall, the spread of flu and RSV has meant high demand for the medications. There is also a strain on hospitals with the “tripledemic,” as nationwide, about 80% of hospital beds are in use, data shows. That’s the highest level since the initial surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant last winter. With flu cases currently filling the majority of hospital beds, doctors are urging more people to get their flu shots.

For those unable to find medication for their children, experts suggest splitting adult ibuprofen, lowering the dosage to what’s appropriate for their child’s weight. Parents can also crush tablets -- not gel capsules -- and mix them with something edible like applesauce. Doctors advise parents whose child is happy and eating and drinking despite running a fever that they don’t need Tylenol or ibuprofen. But this depends on the child’s age.

Parents unsure about dosage amounts should check with their doctor.

