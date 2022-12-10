Rise in respiratory viruses leads to shortage in children’s fever-reducing medications

Most of the country is seeing higher-than-usual levels of seasonal, upper respiratory viruses including the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold.
By KWCH Staff and Alex Jirgens
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Most of the country is seeing higher-than-usual levels of seasonal, upper respiratory viruses including the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold. A national report this week says a “tripledemic,” of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is straining hospitals across the U.S. as much as the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation is creating another supply issue, this time with children’s fever-reducing medications like Tylenol and ibuprofen.

The availability of children’s painkillers began to dip in June, and while it recovered slightly in the fall, the spread of flu and RSV has meant high demand for the medications. There is also a strain on hospitals with the “tripledemic,” as nationwide, about 80% of hospital beds are in use, data shows. That’s the highest level since the initial surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant last winter. With flu cases currently filling the majority of hospital beds, doctors are urging more people to get their flu shots.

For those unable to find medication for their children, experts suggest splitting adult ibuprofen, lowering the dosage to what’s appropriate for their child’s weight. Parents can also crush tablets -- not gel capsules -- and mix them with something edible like applesauce. Doctors advise parents whose child is happy and eating and drinking despite running a fever that they don’t need Tylenol or ibuprofen. But this depends on the child’s age.

Parents unsure about dosage amounts should check with their doctor.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Barton County Sheriff announced on Thursday that 68-year-old Steven Hanks had been arrested...
Barton County sheriff: Man arrested for 1980 murder, cold case thawed
Jenny Dawn Cellars is a popular winery near downtown Wichita. But on Wednesday, it was forced...
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
A Walmart in Wichita's New Market Square was the scene of an armed robbery reported Thursday,...
WPD: Man arrested after flashing gun, stealing electronics from NW Wichita Walmart
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff
FactFinder
Call from FactFinder 12 helps woman who says company ignored her, kept thousands

Latest News

children's Tylenol shortage
Rise in respiratory viruses leads to shortage in children’s fever-reducing medications
Cleaning desks at Colvin Elementary School
Custodians deep clean Colvin Elementary School after 2-day closure due to illness
Cleaning desks at Colvin Elementary School
Custodians deep clean Colvin Elementary after 2-day closure
Salina Tech opening Dental Hygiene Clinic