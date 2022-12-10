Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Conklin, known for being the "face of Conklin Cars," died Thursday, Dec. 8, at the age of...
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff
The Barton County Sheriff announced on Thursday that 68-year-old Steven Hanks had been arrested...
Barton County sheriff: Man arrested for 1980 murder, cold case thawed
Superintendents from Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Schools issued a joint statement...
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
One person died Thursday night when a motorcycle and another vehicle crashed in the 3900 block...
18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash south of Wichita

Latest News

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
South Arkansas bear season opens in December, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
‘It’s legal to shoot one’: Arkansas hunters can hunt black bears as season begins
Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
Troopers: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in fiery crash in Maine