Waking up to some fog (again) this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will be another gray start for the eastern half of the state. Portions of north central Kansas remain under a dense fog advisory through 10 am. Expect reduced visibility and a light glaze of ice is not out of the question. Skies will clear through the afternoon and mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50′s are expected for your Saturday. While wind remains light today, expect a bit of a breeze to begin to build west and north central by Sunday then down right windy conditions enter the forecast by Monday state wide.

Our next chance for rain and snow arrives with a low pressure system that will push into the plains by Monday night into Tuesday. Expect rain to start central and east by Monday evening and intensify overnight. Rain chances look to shift east but persist through the day. The back side of this system has some wrap around snow possible Tuesday but those chances mainly stay northwest. Then buckle up for some serious cold air as highs will be stuck in the 20s & 30s Wednesday through early next week.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High 52.

Tonight: Mostly clear with some fog development possible. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Some fog to start then becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 49.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 42 Becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered overnight storms. Breezy.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 48 Scattered showers and storms. Windy.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 28 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 38 Low: 21 Partly cloudy; windy.

Fri: High: 33 Low: 17 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 35 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

