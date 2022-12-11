Drizzle and showers Monday, heavier rain Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain Monday with some snow possible over northwest Kansas on Tuesday.

Skies will turn cloudy for most of the state tonight ahead of the approaching storm system. Areas of fog will develop over much of central and eastern Kansas overnight and into Monday morning with visibility below one-half mile at times.

Fog will diminish by late in the morning Monday, but cloudy skies will continue. Occasional drizzle will be possible throughout the day before scattered rain showers begin to develop during the evening.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s. South winds will be gusty statewide.

Thunderstorms will begin to develop over western Kansas early Monday night with activity spreading east across the state later into the night. A few of the stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Rain will be heavy at times as the storms move through the area.

Rain will exit into far eastern Kansas Tuesday morning while snow begins to develop over northwest Kansas. Minor accumulations from a trace to 1 inch will be possible.

Cooler weather will follow the storm system for the rest of the week with highs mostly in the 30s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 42

Tomorrow: Morning fog, then cloudy with drizzle and showers. Breezy. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 52

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 48

Tue: High: 55 Showers early, then becoming sunny. Windy.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

Thu: High: 39 Low: 25 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 38 Low: 22 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 35 Low: 17 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 34 Low: 17 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.