Foggy again

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another foggy start for south central Kansas as a dense fog advisory remains in place until 11 am. Expect reduced visibility and even some glaze possible. Take your time this morning and if you have plans to head out on the road give yourself some extra time. Temperatures look to stay a little cooler today thanks to this persistent morning cloud cover/fog. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40′s through central Kansas. Out west the south wind will be in their favor, bringing temps into the 50′s and even a few low 60′s. Expect the south wind to continue to ramp up into Monday statewide.

More fog and drizzle is possible overnight into your Monday start. Then we stay gray and drizzly for much of the day, sounds about right for a Monday. But it will be warmer and almost feel spring like with all the extra moisture hanging around. The storm doesn’t look to really arrive until around 12 am into your Tuesday start. Some thunder is possible but we look to stay under the severe threshold and instead pick up some heavy rain.

Snow chances arrive for northwest Kansas by Tuesday pm.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Morning fog, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 47

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 40

Tomorrow: Some morning fog and drizzle, then persistent cloud cover. Drizzle returns through the afternoon. Wind: S/SE 10-20; gusty. High: 54.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 46 Showers early, then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler.

Thu: High: 39 Low: 28 Partly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 35 Low: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy and colder.

Sat: High: 33 Low: 19 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: High: 32 Low: 21 Partly sunny.

