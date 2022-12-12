$56 million in food assistance available to help Kansas children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $56 million in food assistance is available to help around 189,000 school-aged children in Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Dec. 12, that about 189,000 children in the Sunflower State are eligible for benefits of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program - which totals about $56 million.

Gov. Kelly indicated that the program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas Benefits Card for each school-aged child who was eligible for free or reduced-price meals at school in the 2020-2021 school year.

Kelly noted that P-EBT is administered by the Kansas Department for Children and Families in collaboration with the Kansas State Department of Education.

“Food insecurity should be the last thing Kansas children face right now, especially during the holiday season,” Kelly said. “Thanks to the partnership of DCF and KSDE the state will be able to expedite payments to many eligible families to help ensure they have food on the table over the winter break.”

The Governor said the program also provides a benefit to eligible Kansas children for the summer months of June, July and August in 2022.

Kelly indicated those who attend a Head Start program and were enrolled in free or reduced-price meals program for the 2021-2022 school year are also eligible.

According to the Governor, about 80% - 144,000 children - of eligible benefits will be auto-issued a payment starting on Monday. She said auto-insurance is staggered based on the last name of the child and will be completed by Dec. 21.

In some cases, Kelly said auto-issuance is not possible. She said parents and guardians who believe their children are eligible are encouraged to apply for the benefit HERE from Jan. 1 - 31.

For more detailed information about the benefits, click HERE.

