AG: Kansas to receive at least $77M in settlements with Walgreens, CVS over opioid epidemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Monday, Dec. 12, announced the state will receive at least $77 million as part of settlements with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies in connection with the opioid crisis. Specifically, Schmidt explained, the funds are meant “to resolve allegations the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of Opioids at its stores.”

The two settlements nationally will provide more than $10.7 billion to states and, Schmidt said, “will require significant improvements in how the pharmacies handle opioids.”

In all, Schmidt reports Kansas amassing more than $278 million “to fight addiction, substance abuse in Kansas for years to come.”

Last month, Schmidt announced Kansas would soon receive $15 million from Walmart as part of a similar nationwide settlement, providing $3 billion overall.

“We have worked tirelessly to hold these companies accountable for the addiction and human suffering caused by years of their unlawful business practices,” Schmidt said. “These settlements have been complex, but they are the fruits of the efforts of many to provide justice for the harm of past actions. The money Kansas receives will help repair broken lives.”

