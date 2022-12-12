AG: Kansas to receive at least $77M in settlements with Walgreens, CVS over opioid epidemic

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation.(U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Monday, Dec. 12, announced the state will receive at least $77 million as part of settlements with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies in connection with the opioid crisis. Specifically, Schmidt explained, the funds are meant “to resolve allegations the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of Opioids at its stores.”

The two settlements nationally will provide more than $10.7 billion to states and, Schmidt said, “will require significant improvements in how the pharmacies handle opioids.”

In all, Schmidt reports Kansas amassing more than $278 million “to fight addiction, substance abuse in Kansas for years to come.”

Last month, Schmidt announced Kansas would soon receive $15 million from Walmart as part of a similar nationwide settlement, providing $3 billion overall.

“We have worked tirelessly to hold these companies accountable for the addiction and human suffering caused by years of their unlawful business practices,” Schmidt said. “These settlements have been complex, but they are the fruits of the efforts of many to provide justice for the harm of past actions. The money Kansas receives will help repair broken lives.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Kansas family is working to restore their farm after a record oil spill in Washington County.
KS family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff
Scott Conklin, known for being the "face of Conklin Cars," died Thursday, Dec. 8, at the age of...
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
12 Days of Entertainment
12 Days of Entertainment
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Latest News

FILE
$56 million in food assistance available to help Kansas children
MDL at Wichita State University
Wichita State’s MDL extends free triple-virus testing through March
FILE
K-State veterinarian warns owners of pet food buzzwords and nutritional value
Mary Robin Walter's family responds to arrest from 1980 murder
Mary Robin Walter's family responds to arrest from 1980 murder