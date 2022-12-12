Chiefs playoff tickets start going on sale Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs tickets for the first round of the NFL playoffs go on sale Monday morning online.

The tickets, available only online here, are for a potential Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card Round, which would be the weekend of Jan. 14-16. Those tickets are available for pre-order by Jackson County residents from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. They must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County.

Season ticketholders can already opt in to playoff tickets if they wish, but they can also purchase additional playoff tickets starting at 10 a.m. Monday online.

Those online ticket sales become available to the public at-large starting at 11 a.m.

The Chiefs will host at least one playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium if they win the AFC West Division. They clinch the division title with one more win or one more Los Angeles Chargers loss.

The Chiefs currently sit at the #2 seed in the AFC, trailing the Buffalo Bills by a game. If the Chiefs are able to overtake the Bills in their final four games, they will get a first-round bye and will not play in the Wild Card Round, at which point anyone buying playoff tickets Monday will have their Wild Card Round tickets refunded.

If the Chiefs stay at #2 in the AFC or fall, but still win the division, they will play in the Wild Card Round Jan. 14-16.

Playoff tickets for the Divisional Round and the Conference Championship Game will go on sale at a later date.

