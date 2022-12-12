Garden City woman strikes man with bottle, arrested for battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Garden City woman was arrested for aggravated battery and other charges on Saturday after an altercation with another woman and a man who suffered injuries after being struck by a glass bottle.

The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, when Garden City police officers responded to a fight between two women. At the scene, officers talked with a woman and a man with visible injuries and learned they had been in a fight with another woman.

Police say the man and woman offered 31-year-old Garden City woman Raquel Contreras a ride home from a party. During the ride, Contreras became upset and attacked the man and woman with her fists and feet, also striking the man with a bottle and causing a laceration to his head. Contreras attempted to steal the car before before running away. The man was hospitalized.

Contreras was later found and taken into custody without incident. Contreras was booked into the Finney County Jail on charges of aggravated battery, battery, interference with a law enforcement officer and attempted auto theft.

