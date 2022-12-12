Good chances for rain/thunder into the night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A potent system moving through the Plains brings a good chance of rain and thunderstorms to the area with a low risk of severe weather and a chance for snow to northwest Kansas. The main risk will be some strong winds and small hail up to 11pm Monday night, but the thunder and rain will linger well into Tuesday morning.

Rainfall amounts could easily be in the .50-1″ for central and eastern Kansas. Where it snows, far northwest Kansas could see (in a few spots) up to 2 inches of accumulation. Tuesday afternoon will bring some sunshine back to central and eastern Kansas, while in the west, it will remain fairly cloudy. Gusty southwest to west winds are likely and highs will be in the 30s for the northwest, with 40s and 50s elsewhere.

Dry weather and colder temperatures are likely statewide by midweek. Wednesday will see highs in the 30s with northwest winds gusting to 30-35 mph.

More chilly weather is waiting for the end of the week with highs in the 30s and dry northwest winds prevailing.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms late. Breezy. Wind: SE 15-30; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Morning showers; becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind S/SW 15-30; gusty. High 53.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/W 5-15. Low: 26.

Wed: High: 40 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 39 Low: 24 Partly cloudy and breezy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 36 Low: 21 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Sat: High: 38 Low: 17 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 20 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 45 Low: 27 Decreasing clouds.

