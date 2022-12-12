KU Women’s Basketball ranked for first time since 2013

Kansas guard Holly Kersgieter during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 30,...
Kansas guard Holly Kersgieter during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Release) - On the heels of a 9-0 start to the season, the Kansas Women’s Basketball team moved into the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday as the No. 22-ranked team in the country.

The national ranking is the first for the program since January 14, 2013, when the Jayhawks occupied the No. 23 spot in the AP Poll. Kansas was ranked for nine weeks during the 2012-13 season.

“We’ve talked a lot about being a program on the rise and we feel like the trajectory of our program is headed in a positive direction. I think earning a spot in the AP Poll for the first time since 2013 is the latest indication of that,” Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider said. “We feel good about it, in terms of the program validation, but we’re in the non-conference portion of our schedule and we have a lot of goals still in front of us.”

Earlier on Monday, the Jayhawks were named the ESPN Team of the Week following a 2-0 week with victories over Wichita State, 72-52 on Sunday, and at No. 12 Arizona, 77-50 on Thursday night in Tucson. Kansas is now 9-0 for the fourth time in program history and first since opening the 2019-20 season with a record of 11-0. The Jayhawks have not only been winning games, but winning decisively with seven-straight victories by 20 or more points. The last time KU had a seven-game streak with a winning margin of 20+ points came during the 1980-81 season.

At 9-0, Kansas is one of 12 unbeaten teams in Division I Women’s Basketball and the last remaining unbeaten team in the Big 12. There are currently four Big 12 teams in the AP Poll, with KU joined by Iowa State (No. 14), Baylor (18) and Oklahoma (24).

The No. 22-ranked Jayhawks will return to the court on Friday, Dec. 16, at Allen Fieldhouse against Tulsa. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Kansas family is working to restore their farm after a record oil spill in Washington County.
KS family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff
Scott Conklin, known for being the "face of Conklin Cars," died Thursday, Dec. 8, at the age of...
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
12 Days of Entertainment
12 Days of Entertainment
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Latest News

Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on family violence charge
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Seven Wildcats Score in Double Figures in 98-50 K-State win over UIW
Kansas' K.J. Adams Jr. dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
No. 6 Kansas Routs Missouri 95-67
Hutch looks for second national title in three seasons
Hutch looks to clinch second national championship in school history