Seven Wildcats Score in Double Figures in 98-50 K-State win over UIW

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Incarnate Word Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 98-50. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Release) - Kansas State opened the second half with 23 consecutive points to blow open an already lopsided game, as the Wildcats capped an impressive offensive performance with a 98-50 win over UIW on Sunday afternoon before 7,042 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State (9-1) collected its third 90-point scoring effort of the season, narrowly missing the school’s first 100-point game since 2010 in the last few minutes before opting to dribble out the basketball in the closing seconds against an undermanned UIW (5-6) squad. The Wildcats connected on a season-best 59.1 percent (39-of-66) from the field, including 68.8 percent (22-of-32) after halftime, and saw seven players score in double figures.

The 9-1 start is best start by the Wildcats since opening the 2011-12 season with a similar 9-1 mark, while head coach Jerome Tang is off to the best 10-game start by a first-year coach in school history.

The 48-point margin of victory was the 10th-largest in school history and the largest since 2008.

K-State busted open a close contest with a 20-1 run midway through the first half before landing the knockout punch with a 23-0 start to the second half. Six different Wildcats contributed during the first-half run, including 5 points each from senior Markquis Nowell and freshman reserve Dorian Finister. The second-half run consisted of much the same balance with seven players registering points, including 3-pointers from senior Keyontae Johnson and juniors Ish Massoud and Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

Johnson led all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-9 field goals, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, to go with 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals in a season-low 24 minutes of action. The Wildcats’ leading scorer (17.3 ppg.) has now scored in double figures in all 10 games this season. Tomlin had a near double-double with 15 points and a season-high 9 rebounds in 23 minutes, while junior reserve Desi Sills added 14 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

Sophomore Cam Carter, Finister and Nowell each added 10 points, as Nowell nearly notched another double-double with a game-high 8 assists to go with 5 rebounds in 23 minutes. Finister saw his most action of the season in 22 minutes, recording his first career double-digit scoring game to go with 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

UIW, which has 9 true or redshirt freshmen among its 16-man roster, connected on 38 percent (19-of-50) from the field, including 50 percent (7-of-14) from 3-point range, and made just 5 of 8 attempts from the free throw line. Freshman Trey Miller led the Cardinals with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

HOW IT HAPPENED

K-State jumped out quickly, scoring the game’s first 7 points, including a 3-pointer by sophomore Cam Carter to open the scoring. UIW answered by scoring 8 of the next 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointer, to close the gap to 9-8 just after the first media timeout. However, an intentional foul on the Cardinals’ Benjamin Griscti ignited what would become a 17-0 run that pushed the lead to 26-8 midway through the first half. Five different Wildcats scored in the decisive run, including 5 points each from senior Markquis Nowell and freshman Dorian Finister.

The lead grew to 20 twice on buckets by junior David N’Guessan before UIW closed the deficit to 31-20 after 9 straight points capped by a corner 3-pointer from Griscti. Senior Keyontae Johnson took over in the last 4 minutes, scoring 10 of the team’s last 14 points, to give K-State a 45-28 lead at the half.

The Wildcats extended their momentum to start the second half, as they rattled off 13 straight capped by a 3-pointer by junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin to build a 58-28 lead and force UIW head coach Carson Cunningham to call his first timeout with 16:22 remaining. The run continued after the timeout with 10 more consecutive points, including back-to-back 3-pointers from Johnson and junior Ish Massoud, that extended the lead to 68-28.

The Cardinals’ first points off the second half came on a layup by redshirt freshman Davante Dennis with 13:33 remaining. However, the lead only grew from there, as the Wildcats built as much as a 52-point advantage with 5:24 to play after a dunk by Tomlin. The team got to 98 points after a layup by Finister with 1:47 remaining but could not get a shot to fall in the last minute en route to the 48-point victory.

PLAYER(S) OF THE GAME

Senior Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats in scoring for the fifth time this season with 18 points on 7-of-9 field goals, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, to go with 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals in a season-low 24 minutes.

Freshman Dorian Finister had career afternoon in his most action of the season, as he registered his first career double-digit scoring game (10 points) on 4-of-5 field goals, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, to go with 7 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal in 22 minutes.

STAT OF THE GAME

98 – K-State recorded its highest point total since 2014, as the Wildcats connected on a season-best 59.1 percent (39-of-66) from the field with seven players scoring in double figures.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

