Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.

This morning, we are watching out for dense fog once again and there are dense fog alerts in place for a good chunk of Kansas. Temperatures are off to a cool start into the 30s and 40s with mainly cloudy skies. Off and on drizzle is likely throughout the day as our storm system approaches, some light scattered showers will also be possible this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s statewide with breezy winds.

Our storm system will begin tracking in this afternoon and evening, and as it does, scattered storms will develop in Western/Central Kansas after 5 p.m. They will have a severe potential. As storms move east, we should see a line of storms/heavy rain track east across the state. The overall severe threat is low, but again, a few storms may be severe with gusty winds and large hail the primary concerns. Central/E Ks may see a quarter of an inch of rain to some areas seeing up to an inch.

Rain will be possible in Wichita this evening, but the main event will push in after midnight. We will see lingering showers into Tuesday am behind the main line of rain/storms before we begin clearing out in the afternoon. NW Ks tonight will see scattered rain showers, possibly storm or two changing over to light snow showers early Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Snow amounts will be light from a T-1′'.

We will then see much colder temperatures behind this system for the remainder of the week and into the weekend with highs in the 30s!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: AM Fog; Mostly Cloudy and drizzly; chance of rain/storm this evening into overnight. Wind: S 10-20. High: 53.

Tonight: Thunderstorms; windy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: AM lingering showers; Afternoon clearing Windy. Wind: SW/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 55.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com