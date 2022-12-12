Where’s Shane? Ballet Wichita’s The Nutcracker

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Nutcracker is a staple of the holiday season, and this morning we’re out with Ballet Wichita to get a look at their upcoming performance of the holiday favorite!

We’ll get the details and see if I have what it takes to join the production this morning!

You can find more information at balletwichita.com/the-nutcracker-2022.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com