Wichita State’s MDL extends free triple-virus testing through March

MDL at Wichita State University
MDL at Wichita State University
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab has announced it will extend free RSV, influenza and COVID (RIC) testing through March 31, 2023.

The MDL has been providing public testing for COVID since October 2020, and the triple-virus RIC test was added to the MDL’s capabilities in December 2021. All MDL testing costs have been covered through CARES funding from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The MDL is open to the public, and drive-up testing is available by appointment. To get tested, follow this three-step process:

