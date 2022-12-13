Christmas tree farm helps ministry spread holiday cheer to families in need

His Helping Hands Christmas tree distribution
His Helping Hands Christmas tree distribution(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita-area tree farm teamed up with a local ministry to spread holiday cheer to families in need. Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm donated a number of fresh-cut trees to His Helping Hands, a community-service ministry run by Central Christian Church in northeast Wichita. The group offered Christmas trees free of charge to anyone wanting one.

His Helping Hand provides help to families in need through a variety of services, including outreach efforts that provide necessity items including clothing and furniture. Recently, the ministry received a donation of mattress sets, as well as bedding and toys. You can learn more about the distribution process for His Helping Hands and how those interested in volunteering can contribute on the ministry’s website: https://www.ccc.org/hishelpinghands.

