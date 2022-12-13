Concern expressed after tree taken down in which eagles nested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A tree by Wichita’s airport became popular for what was in it: a family of bald eagles. When the tree was cut down last week, a Wichita woman had concerns. She contacted 12 News for answers.

Stephanie Ham, a Textron employee, noticed a family of bald eagles at the entrance to her workplace. Soon, others began to watch them, considering them mascots and even giving names to the birds. Concerns grew when the tree the family was nesting in was removed. Ham said she noticed the tree and the eagles’ nest were gone, lying on the ground.

“We were having a safety meeting, and one of the gals had mentioned, ‘they were down there with a bulldozer by the eagle tree,’” Ham said.

She contacted the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to see if what happened was legal.

‘I love animals. I was like, ‘that’s not right,’” Ham said.

The grove of trees in which she saw the birds sits on the airport side of the property line between Eisenhower National Airport and Textron, near K-42 and Hoover.

Eisenhower National Airport management said the nest posed a safety risk for eagles living on the property and planes taking off and landing. A permit with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was approved to remove the tree and nest, as they deemed it was vacated.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Wildlife Biologist Charles Cope said the bald eagle population, once endangered, has rebounding and grown over the years to the point where the national bird hasn’t been listed on the federal endangered species list since 2007.

“It’s been a great wildlife success story in the growth of the population, but there’s plenty of habitat around. Removing one tree here or things like that, as long as you follow proper procedure, the eagles are going to be okay,” he said.

Bald eagles still have protection under two federal acts and criteria must be met before anyone can legally remove a nest.

Assistant Director of Airports Brad Christopher said the process of safely removing the nest began a year ago and the consensus reached was that it was in everyone’s best interest, including the eagles’ to remove the nest and the tree to discourage them from returning. He said they followed all criteria with their permit that was issued and the family of bald eagles wasn’t injured nor otherwise harmed in any way.

