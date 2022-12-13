Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold air coming to Kansas.
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
View of downtown Wichita and the Wichita Chamber
Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023
A Kansas family is working to restore their farm after a record oil spill in Washington County.
KS family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
A strong law enforcement response near Derby is part of the execution of a search warrant in...
Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge

Latest News

Hayley Wilkinson.
Woman pleads guilty after dragging, killing pedestrian while under the influence
The Salvation Army was awarded a Helping Hand for helping many Wichita families put presents...
Helping Hand: Salvation Army
The Salvation Army was awarded a Helping Hand for helping many Wichita families put presents...
Helping Hand: Salvation Army
eagle nest at Wichita airport
Concern expressed after tree taken down in which eagles nested
Wichita Police Department badge
Report outlines 3rd-party review into Wichita Police Department