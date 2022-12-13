FBI offering $10,000 for information on escaped Missouri prisoners

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The FBI announced Tuesday that it is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of federal fugitives Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez, who escaped from the Cass County (Mo.) Jail on Dec. 5. This reward is in addition to the $5,000 reward offered by the U.S. Marshals.

Sparks and Martinez were awaiting sentencing when they escaped. Sparks, 33, is a white man, 185 pounds, with blue eyes and multiple tattoos, including a tattoo on his abdomen that says “northeast” and full sleeves on both arms. He was convicted in November of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders, multiple violent assaults and drug distribution.

Martinez, 43, is a Hispanic male, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and several tattoos. He pled guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering.

The FBI is working with partners to locate and arrest Sparks and Martinez. It is not believed that the two are traveling together. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

