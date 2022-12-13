Helping Hand: Salvation Army

By Felicia Rolfe
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - During the season of giving, the Salvation Army helps many Wichita families put presents under the tree. For their efforts, the Salvation Army was awarded a helping hand by KWCH and Devaughn James Injury Attorneys.

The holidays can be challenging. Especially for families in need. But 12 families got a little something extra at the Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution.

“I’m not working right now and I’m a single mom,” one woman told KWCH.

One after the other, the recipients were surprised with the extra gifts they received.

One woman awarded the gift said she was trying not to cry. Another said the surprise meant a lot this holiday season.

“This actually helps because the power steering went out in my van,” one recipient said. “We’ll have a wonderful Christmas.”

