Kris Kobach to nominate Tony Mattivi to lead KBI

Tony Mattivi
Tony Mattivi(Kris Kobach)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach announced Tuesday that he will nominate Tony Mattivi to serve as the director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation when he takes office in January. Mattivi succeeds Kirk Thompson, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

As an Assistant U.S. Attorney for more than 20 years, Mattivi worked with the highest levels of law enforcement to prosecute some of the nation’s most notorious criminals including the al Qaeda mastermind behind the USS Cole bombing in Yemen in 2000 and Terry Lee Loewen, the former Marine who, on behalf of al Qaeda, attempted to detonate a van filled with high explosives at the Wichita airport. He retired from the U.S. Justice Department in 2020 after decades prosecuting white collar crime, human trafficking, terrorism and other offenses.

Mattivi isn’t new to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office. He worked in the AG’s office and the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office before joining the Justice Department. He graduated with honors from Washburn Law School and from Metropolitan State College of Denver.

“I’ve worked alongside the Kansas Bureau of Investigations for three decades, and I know it is a crown jewel of Kansas law enforcement,” Mattivi said. “I’m honored to be asked to lead such a premier law enforcement agency.”

