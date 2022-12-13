Mother of Hutchinson man killed in 1988 terrorist attack reacts to suspect arrest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Thirty-four years after a terrorist bomb brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, a suspect faces justice in the United States. The attack on Dec. 21, 1988, killed 270 people, including a man from Hutchinson

Monday, 12 News spoke with that man’s mother about the developments.

Forty-one-year-old David Ludlow was in the Army and returning home to Hutchinson from Germany for his oldest sister’s funeral when the attack happened. Just before boarding Pan Am Flight 103, he told his mother he loved her. Hours later, he was gone.

Norma Smith, now 98, lost two of her children within two days of one another. She said she found out about David’s death from his daughter (her granddaughter) who called to find out which flight he was on.

Smith said she’s glad there is a person who will be held accountable on U.S. soil. She said she never gave up hope for justice and left it in the hands of the Lord. Even though more than three decades have passed, Smith said reliving what happened is difficult.

Speaking with 12 News Monday, she spoke about her son through tears and with pride. The arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi isn’t the first for the bombing, but it will be the first trial and charges in the U.S.

Smith said he heard about the latest charges like most people, by watching the news. She said the pain she feels from that day is still very real. When asked about forgiveness, she paused and said she would have to really think about it, that she knows that she should, but it’s just hard.

