Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While much of the talk concerning the Wichita business community concerns a national chain restaurant announcing closures to its locations on the east and west sides of town, the outlook for the year ahead is strong in terms of expanding options for shopping and dining in the city. In a statement Monday, the corporate office for Torchy’s Tacos explained the restaurant’s closures, saying the stores opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not bring in enough sales to keeping going.

Despite the closure of Torchy’s Tacos, there are numerous national retail stores and restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023. One national retail store is hosting interviews downtown. In 200 days, Scheels will open at Towne East Square.

“The hiring process has been going great but we still need a ton of people in our doors,” said Scheels Wichita Assistant Store Leader Alec Grothe. “We have almost 500 positions that we’re hiring for, and we need the people.”

Grothe, who relocated to Wichita, explained the draw for Scheels.

“Scheels chose to move here because of the people and because of the community,” he said. “It’s embraced us and I’m sure it does with any other business. They take us in like family.”

WSU Tech’s Culinary School, Niche on Broadway, will have a national chain restaurant open next year. On Wichita’s east side, national chain restaurant Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will open in February at the Waterfront near 13th Street North and Webb Road.

“(This) signifies and shows that we are in fact a foodie city,” said Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO,” John Rolfe. “We love our food and we love a variety of food. It’s been exciting to see that growth.”

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce represents 1,500 members. The chamber has participated in about 65 ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremonies this year, including Topgolf near K-96 and Greenwich.

‘To see that growth that’s going on is very exciting, but it also just signifies the fact that Wichita is a much-desired city,” Rolfe said. “And the more that people learn and know about us, the more we will continue to see that growth taking place.”

Also among numerous additions expected next year, retail chain store Nordstrom Rack will open at Bradley Fair, across the street from the now former Torchy’s Tacos location at 21st Street North and Rock Road.

