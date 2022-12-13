Numerous national stores, restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023

Despite the closure of Torchy’s Tacos, there are numerous national retail stores and restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023.
By Lily Wu and KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While much of the talk concerning the Wichita business community concerns a national chain restaurant announcing closures to its locations on the east and west sides of town, the outlook for the year ahead is strong in terms of expanding options for shopping and dining in the city. In a statement Monday, the corporate office for Torchy’s Tacos explained the restaurant’s closures, saying the stores opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not bring in enough sales to keeping going.

Despite the closure of Torchy’s Tacos, there are numerous national retail stores and restaurants coming to Wichita in 2023. One national retail store is hosting interviews downtown. In 200 days, Scheels will open at Towne East Square.

“The hiring process has been going great but we still need a ton of people in our doors,” said Scheels Wichita Assistant Store Leader Alec Grothe. “We have almost 500 positions that we’re hiring for, and we need the people.”

Grothe, who relocated to Wichita, explained the draw for Scheels.

“Scheels chose to move here because of the people and because of the community,” he said. “It’s embraced us and I’m sure it does with any other business. They take us in like family.”

WSU Tech’s Culinary School, Niche on Broadway, will have a national chain restaurant open next year. On Wichita’s east side, national chain restaurant Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will open in February at the Waterfront near 13th Street North and Webb Road.

“(This) signifies and shows that we are in fact a foodie city,” said Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO,” John Rolfe. “We love our food and we love a variety of food. It’s been exciting to see that growth.”

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce represents 1,500 members. The chamber has participated in about 65 ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremonies this year, including Topgolf near K-96 and Greenwich.

‘To see that growth that’s going on is very exciting, but it also just signifies the fact that Wichita is a much-desired city,” Rolfe said. “And the more that people learn and know about us, the more we will continue to see that growth taking place.”

Also among numerous additions expected next year, retail chain store Nordstrom Rack will open at Bradley Fair, across the street from the now former Torchy’s Tacos location at 21st Street North and Rock Road.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Kansas family is working to restore their farm after a record oil spill in Washington County.
KS family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff
Scott Conklin, known for being the "face of Conklin Cars," died Thursday, Dec. 8, at the age of...
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
Cold air coming to Kansas.
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
12 Days of Entertainment
12 Days of Entertainment

Latest News

A strong law enforcement response near Derby is part of the execution of a search warrant in...
Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation
FactFinder
Woman gets refund from oxygen tank company after contacting FactFinder 12
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as...
AG: Kansas to receive at least $77M in settlements with Walgreens, CVS over opioid epidemic
FILE
$56 million in food assistance available to help Kansas children