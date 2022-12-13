Police: Man imprisons, assaults woman at motel for 3 days

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - Police in Florida arrested a man after they said he beat and imprisoned a woman over a three-day period.

Panama City Police said they responded to a call on Sunday about a woman who had allegedly been beaten at a motel.

When they arrived, detectives said they learned the victim had been hit in the face with open and closed fists, strangled, and smothered. She was also denied the use of a cell phone and was unable to leave the motel for several days.

Police said 27-year-old Richard Lawrence Buckler threatened the victim with a knife, a flashlight and repeated assaults. They also said he attempted to rape the woman.

Somehow, the woman was able to send a text to a friend on the third day of her capture and tell them to call 911.

Police said Buckler was arrested and charged with battery, domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment of an adult, tampering with a victim, preventing communication with law enforcement, and attempted sexual battery. He was booked into Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via the Tip411 app.

