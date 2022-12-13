Police presence near Derby connected with search warrant, months-long investigation

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed a heavy law enforcement response near Derby is connected with a search warrant that’s part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes “involving multiple people and jurisdictions.”

Early Monday morning, the WPD said officers with the departments SWAT team, with assistance from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, Derby Police Department, and Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on property near South 90th Street and East 71st Street South, near Derby.

“The search warrant was regarding stolen property located at that location, which was related to an extensive investigation involving theft, fraud, and other financial crimes committed in Kansas and Oklahoma,” Wichita police said.

The WPD said the property contains several homes and buildings, “necessitating multiple agencies’ involvement to ensure safety and security as the warrant was executed.”

“Additionally, due to the size of the property and the volume of stolen good, numerous officers were requested to assist with collecting and processing the evidence at the scene.”

The WPD did not provide further details into the investigation as it is ongoing.

