Report outlines 3rd-party review into Wichita Police Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - FactFinder 12 is getting a look at the first report from a third-party company looking into the Wichita Police Department and the City of Wichita. This comes after an investigation into inappropriate text messages sent by some Wichita police officers.

The first report outlines more specifically what the third-party, “Jensen Hughes,” is looking into. The City of Wichita is paying more than $200,000 for the company to interview personnel, look into relationships between departments and present its final report to the city. In its fact-gathering efforts, the company will visit Wichita three times to make observations and conduct interviews and meetings with personnel in the Wichita Police Department and city building.

12 News had been asking the City of Wichita for the report for months. We received it Monday, Dec. 12. In the report, Jensen Hughes said it’s conducted 44 interviews so far and has reviewed documents including policies, reports and complaints against department members. It also sent out a survey to all WPD members, asking questions about the culture of the department, attitudes about bias in the workplace and the department’s relationship with the community.

The company said it’s going to be interviewing more personnel and another assessment should be available by the end of next month or early February.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com