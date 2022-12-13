Trial starts for former state lawmaker accused of COVID-19 relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The trial for a former state lawmaker accused of COVID-19 relief fraud started Monday, Dec. 12, in Wichita. Michael Capps is standing trial in federal court on 18 counts of COVID relief fraud and money laundering.

An indictment accuses Capps of submitting false and fraudulent documents to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), as well as to the Kansas Department of Commerce for Small Business Working Capital grants, and to Sedgwick County for a Sedgwick County Cares grant. He is also accused of sending false and fraudulent documents to receive a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan.

Last year, Capps pleaded “not guilty” to charges against him.

