Tumbling temps today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms are starting to exit the state and they are taking the warmer temperatures with them. In the Wichita area, we will see temperatures top-out in the middle 50s during the middle of the day before we fall into the 40s this afternoon.

While most of Kansas sees clearing skies and some sunshine today, the northwest corner of the state is looking at near blizzard conditions. The snow won’t be heavy, only an inch or two, but NW winds gusting up to 60 mph will create white-out conditions and tough travel today.

The remainder of the work week looks breezy and colder, but otherwise quiet. However, highs in the upper30s and lower 40s are only a few degrees colder than normal for middle December.

Looking ahead… MUCH colder air is expected to take over next week and hang around for a while. Highs in the teens and 20s may also be accompanied by accumulating snow.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and windy. Wind: SW/W 15-30; gusty. High: 55.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W 10-15. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy, and colder. Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 40.

Thu: Low: 24. High: 39. Partly cloudy, continued breezy.

Fri: Low: 21. High: 38. Partly cloudy, breezy at times.

Sat: Low: 17. High: 40. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 20. High: 46. Partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: Low: 27. High: 45. Mostly cloudy; sprinkle/flurry possible.

