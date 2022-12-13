Week of Dec. 12: Job of the Day

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on employment in Mental Health.

MONDAY: Foster Care Therapist- Wichita | DCCCA Inc | Wichita | $18-$25 with $5,000 Sign-On Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12327636 | Qualifications: •Master’s degree in social work or other-related field is required •Requires licensure by the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board (BSRB) at the master’s level •Requires at least 2 years of child welfare and/or family services experience | DCCA has 12 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Nursing Facility Mental Health Case Manager | Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas | Wichita | $20-$21 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12282598 | Qualifications: •Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s degree in a behavioral health field •3 years experience •Preference will be given to those who have experience in working with individuals who have a dual diagnosis of substance use and mental illness •Applicants must have a valid Kansas driver’s license and a consistent background check | Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas has 17 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: School Psychologist | Heartspring | Wichita | $65,000-$75,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12084197 | Qualifications: •Ed.D. or comparable in Education •State and/or National School Psychology Certification •Must maintain Non-Crisis Intervention Certification •CPR Certification| Heartspring has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Behavioral Health Consultant (LSCSW or LMSW) | GraceMed Health Clinic | Wichita | $23-$26.81| https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12149461 | Qualifications: •Master’s Degree required in Social Work. •Master Social Worker (LMSW) and/or Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) •Prefer at least 1 year of experience practicing as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker | GraceMed Health Clinic has 28 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Substance Abuse Counselorn | Wichita Comprehensive Treatment Center | Wichita | $24-$26 | hhttps://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12280585 | Qualifications:•Bachelor’s degree in Social or Health Services field •2+ years experience in counseling field •Considering any of the following: LAC, LMAC, LMFT, LCMFT, LMLP, LCP, LPC, LCPC, LMSW or LSCSW| Wichita Comprehensive Treatment Center has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.COM.

