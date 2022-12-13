Westbound I-70 at Oakley closed due to winter weather conditions

Westbound I-70 at Oakley closed due to winter weather.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has issued a closure at Westbound I-70 at Oakley because of winter weather conditions in Colorado.

KDOT is advising drivers to buckle up and stay alert for changing road and weather conditions. For more information on road closures and conditions, click here.

