Wind continues for the remainder of the week

By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving system in the upper Midwest will keep the winds gusty out of the northwest through the remainder of the week. After having blizzard conditions in northwest Kansas early Tuesday, the snow will end but the colder weather will remain for much of the central Plains. Highs will remain below average for several more days.

Low temperatures into Wednesday will fall into the teens and 20s with northwest winds remaining breezy (gusts to around 25). Clouds will be coming and going, but dry weather is likely. The afternoon will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s.

Breezy northwest winds and cold weather continues for Thursday and Friday. Strongest gusts will remain over the northern half of Kansas with some reaching 40 mph.

A little bit of a warm up is on the way for the weekend with highs returning to the 40s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: W 10-15. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: W/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 40.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 24.

Thu: High: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 36 Low: 21 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 17 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 38 Low: 27 Decreasing clouds.

Tue: High: 34 Low: 22 Partly cloudy.

