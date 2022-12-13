Woman gets refund from oxygen tank company after contacting FactFinder 12

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman who reached out to FactFinder 12 for help after struggling to get a refund from a company that didn’t deliver on what she paid for, provided a victorious update. Monday, Tanya Park called FactFinder 12 to report the company from which she purchased an oxygen tank that didn’t work for her refunded her the total cost of $3,264.37. The refund from Inogen came days after FactFinder 12 contacted the company.

Parker relies on an oxygen machine and when she spoke with FactFinder 12 last week, said she’s been looking for a new one after her current one had become too heavy for her to carry around

She saw an advertisement for an InogenOne G5 oxygen tank system which, she said, claimed was lightweight and easy to use. So, she called the company.

“They talked me into getting the Inogen G5 and it was over $3,000, so I was very hesitant to do it for a long time. I ordered the Inogen 5 and they sent it to me,” Tanya said. “I had 30 days to return it if I didn’t like it, for any reason, and I didn’t like it because it was almost as heavy as the one that I’ve got.”

Tanya got the tank delivered from Inogen on September 30. She said she tried it once and didn’t like how heavy it was. She said she contacted the company and sent the tank back on October 11, paying $30 for shipping and handling. Tanya’s receipt showed Inogen received the return on October 14.

Inogen’s return policy states a customer can return the product back for a refund within 30 days of purchasing. The company said it takes seven to 10 days for money to be refunded to a customer’s account.

Tanya said after she returned the system, she didn’t hear from the company or receive her money back. That is until she reached out to FactFinder 12.

