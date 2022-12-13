Woman gets refund from oxygen tank company after contacting FactFinder 12

FactFinder
FactFinder
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman who reached out to FactFinder 12 for help after struggling to get a refund from a company that didn’t deliver on what she paid for, provided a victorious update. Monday, Tanya Park called FactFinder 12 to report the company from which she purchased an oxygen tank that didn’t work for her refunded her the total cost of $3,264.37. The refund from Inogen came days after FactFinder 12 contacted the company.

Parker relies on an oxygen machine and when she spoke with FactFinder 12 last week, said she’s been looking for a new one after her current one had become too heavy for her to carry around

She saw an advertisement for an InogenOne G5 oxygen tank system which, she said, claimed was lightweight and easy to use. So, she called the company.

“They talked me into getting the Inogen G5 and it was over $3,000, so I was very hesitant to do it for a long time. I ordered the Inogen 5 and they sent it to me,” Tanya said. “I had 30 days to return it if I didn’t like it, for any reason, and I didn’t like it because it was almost as heavy as the one that I’ve got.”

Tanya got the tank delivered from Inogen on September 30. She said she tried it once and didn’t like how heavy it was. She said she contacted the company and sent the tank back on October 11, paying $30 for shipping and handling. Tanya’s receipt showed Inogen received the return on October 14.

Inogen’s return policy states a customer can return the product back for a refund within 30 days of purchasing. The company said it takes seven to 10 days for money to be refunded to a customer’s account.

Tanya said after she returned the system, she didn’t hear from the company or receive her money back. That is until she reached out to FactFinder 12.

If you have a situation in which you think a FactFinder 12 investigation could help, call 316-831-6166 or send an email to

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Related Content

FactFinder
Call from FactFinder 12 helps woman who says company ignored her, kept thousands

Most Read

A Kansas family is working to restore their farm after a record oil spill in Washington County.
KS family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff
Scott Conklin, known for being the "face of Conklin Cars," died Thursday, Dec. 8, at the age of...
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
12 Days of Entertainment
12 Days of Entertainment
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as...
AG: Kansas to receive at least $77M in settlements with Walgreens, CVS over opioid epidemic
FILE
$56 million in food assistance available to help Kansas children
MDL at Wichita State University
Wichita State’s MDL extends free triple-virus testing through March
FILE
K-State veterinarian warns owners of pet food buzzwords and nutritional value