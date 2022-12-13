Woman pleads guilty after dragging, killing pedestrian while under the influence

Hayley Wilkinson.
Hayley Wilkinson.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman pleaded guilty to multiple charges Monday after killing a pedestrian with her car last year.

Hayley Wilkinson pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. Investigators say in January 2021 Wilkinson hit and killed a man as he walked home from a bar. She then drove more than 1,000 feet with his body on her windshield.

Witnesses said Wilkinson told them she had been drinking and was scared of going to jail.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors are seeking six months in jail for Wilkinson and a $300,000 fine.

